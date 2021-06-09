Daily Dilemma: My 25 Year Old Son Is Dating A Woman 17 Years Old Than Him

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

My 25-year-old son is dating a 42-year-old woman. I thought it was a phase that would pass but he has started talking about proposing. I am beside myself. The woman is nice and a Christian, but she is closer to my age than my son’s, and I see this as a disaster in the making.

Why would this woman want to be with someone who is 17 years younger than her? What should I do?

