Daily Dilemma: My 32-Year-Old Brother Is Still Living At Home & Dating An 18-Year-Old

Dear Jeff and Rebecca,

My thirty-two-year-old brother stills lives at home and works, although his job is not a career. He has recently started dating an eighteen-year-old girl, and I’m appalled. He sees nothing wrong with it and my parents won’t speak into it. I want to reach out to her parents, but I don’t know if that’s the answer.

Any advice you can give me is appreciated.

