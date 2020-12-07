Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: My Adult Child Doesn’t Want To Move Out Or Find A Job

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

Back in February our oldest daughter–who is single and unemployed–told us that we were going to be grandparents. We decided to have her move in with us so we could help her out during this time. Here is where we need help. We do not know how to parent an adult child. Our daughter seems to have no interest in finding a job or getting her own place. She also makes decisions that make us uncomfortable. We adore our grandchild but are very concerned about our daughter’s lack of initiative.

Help!

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

