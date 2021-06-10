Daily Dilemma: My Best Friend’s Husband Is Flirting With Me

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

My best friend since childhood met a guy online. They dated long distance for a year and then got married. He has since moved to the DFW area where they live together. Here’s my dilemma. He keeps flirting with me. His hugs are too long. I catch him staring at me. My husband thinks I’m making too much out of it, but I’m telling you, he gives me a bad feeling.

How should I handle this?

