Daily Dilemma: My Boss Is Making Me Work For Free On The Side

Dear Rebecca and Jay,

I have worked at my job for a year and I love it. I also do some handiwork as a side hustle. My boss has asked me to do several small jobs for him, which I was happy to do. Here’s the problem. My boss has never offered to pay me, and these requests are starting to come a little more frequently. This takes time away from my family.

How do I handle this? I can’t afford to lose my job, but I also can’t afford to do things for free.

