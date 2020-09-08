Daily Dilemma: My Boss Is Taking The Side Of My Subordinate

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I have worked at the same company for ten years and have an excellent record. I manage a small team and am having an issue with one of my employees. They have a terrible attitude and is not getting his projects done. I have told my boss several times, but recently she came to me and told me that this employee has filed a complaint against me for picking on them. On my yearly review, I got a 66 and it’s because they are taking my employee’s word over mine.

Am I being forced out? What should I do?

