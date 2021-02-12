Daily Dilemma: My Boss Keeps Taking Credit For My Work

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I work at a marketing firm under one of the more successful executives. He has had me helping on more accounts over the last few months, which is great. What’s not great is that he recently landed two major clients because of work that I did, and he has given me no credit for it. Our CEO was in town and interrupted a meeting to tell him what a rock star he is, and he said nothing. I have a great job and don’t want to rock the boat, but I also want to be fairly recognized.

What should I do?

