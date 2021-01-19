Daily Dilemma: My Boyfriend Is A Bad Tipper

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My boyfriend and I have a wonderful relationship and I know we both love each other. The problem is tipping at restaurants. I believe that you give an 18% tip at the bare minimum, and more for good service. My boyfriend says 18% is too much, and if he’s unhappy with anything he won’t tip at all.

My mom says this reflects his character, but he is a good person in every other way. I don’t know what to think.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.