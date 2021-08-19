The Morning Show

Daily Dilemma: My Brother Continues To Bully His Family

By August 19, 2021 No Comments

Dear Rebecca and Jay,

I am a single woman in my mid 30s and I have no children of my own. I have a brother and a sister and I absolutely love my nieces and nephews–they’re the light of my life. My dilemma is that my brother is a terrible human being. He has bullied me my whole life and he is still at it. He does it to his wife, too – none of us know why she has stayed with him. My sister doesn’t even talk to him anymore. I can’t do that – I want so much to be in my nieces and nephews lives.

What can I do to make my visits to his house less painful?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

