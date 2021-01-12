Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: My Christmas Gift Has Me Worried

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

Please don’t read this as ungrateful, but I am unhappy about the gifts my in-laws got our family for Christmas. They made a large donation in each of our names to a televangelist with a questionable background. They are convinced this will bring us great prosperity.

My fear is that they are gullible and easily taken advantage of, but my husband doesn’t want to address it.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

You May Also Like

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

5 Ways Not To Let 2020 Go To Waste

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsJanuary 12, 2021
Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

What Does The Bible Say About Same-Sex Attraction & Intimacy?

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsJanuary 12, 2021
Jay AllenMornings with Rebecca & Burns

3 Money Saving Principles From The Bible

Jay Allen
Jay AllenJanuary 12, 2021
X