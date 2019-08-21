fbpx
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

Daily Dilemma: My Co-Worker Brushes Her Teeth In Our Break Room & I Don’t Know What To Do

By August 21, 2019 No Comments

Dear Jeff and Rebecca,

I work in a small to medium-sized family-owned company. One of the employees brushes her teeth in the company break room and it’s so disgusting. It’s right where we prepare our food if we eat lunch at the office. How do I approach this with her? She’s very fragile and collapses under the slightest bit of criticism or critique.

What do you think?

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!

Image Map

You May Also Like

Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

Jeff Has An Issue With The EPA

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaAugust 21, 2019
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

God Is Jealous For You, Not Of You

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaAugust 20, 2019
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

Daily Dilemma: My 32-Year-Old Brother Is Still Living At Home & Dating An 18-Year-Old

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaAugust 20, 2019
X