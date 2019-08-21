Daily Dilemma: My Co-Worker Brushes Her Teeth In Our Break Room & I Don’t Know What To Do

Dear Jeff and Rebecca,

I work in a small to medium-sized family-owned company. One of the employees brushes her teeth in the company break room and it’s so disgusting. It’s right where we prepare our food if we eat lunch at the office. How do I approach this with her? She’s very fragile and collapses under the slightest bit of criticism or critique.

What do you think?

