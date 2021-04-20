Daily Dilemma: My Co-Worker Got A Raise & I Didn’t

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

I manage the sales department in a medium-sized company that made it through the pandemic surprisingly well. That’s why I was taken off-guard when my boss told me that I wouldn’t be getting a raise this year because of budget reasons. Here’s the thing–another department manager got a sizable raise. This is frustrating because the other manager is always late and not well-liked by her department.

What should I do? I’m not supposed to know what other managers make.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.