Daily Dilemma: My Co-Worker Is Lying About The Hours She Is Working

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I am a systems engineer for a small company. We’ve since moved everyone home and I am able to see when people are clocked in. I have it on good authority that one woman is clocking hours that she is not working or available. Here’s the thing – her husband was furloughed and they have four kids.

Should I say something?

