Daily Dilemma: My Co-Workers Treat Me Like A Child

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

I’m in my early 20’s and I started a job at a dental office a few months ago and I hate my co-workers. You see, most of them are twice my age and treat me like their daughter. I was even pulled to the side because they didn’t like my tone when I responded to a question. I would bring this up to my boss, but I don’t want to seem whiney.

Help!

