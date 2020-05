Dear Rebecca and Burns,

When I was born my parents paid my tuition to go to Texas Tech. I am already enrolled, but I do not want go. They don’t have the program I want to major in. But if I don’t go to Tech they won’t give me money for college.

What should I do?

