Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: My Dad Fired Me

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

During the beginning of the pandemic, I lost my job due to budget cuts and was out of work for a few months. Thankfully, my dad offered me a job at his company working in his department. However, a few weeks ago, he had to let me go because performance expectations weren’t being met. I’m devastated and frankly, it’s affected my relationship with him ever since.

What should I do?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

You May Also Like

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

5 Simple Ways to Reduce Stress Immediately

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsFebruary 26, 2021
Jay AllenMornings with Rebecca & Burns

Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Jay Allen
Jay AllenFebruary 26, 2021
Jay AllenMornings with Rebecca & Burns

Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: DuckDuckGo

Jay Allen
Jay AllenFebruary 25, 2021
X