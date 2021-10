Dear Doug & Rebecca,

I am 38 years old and my longest relationship ever was six months. For some reason, I am never attracted to the people who are attracted to me. I keep ending up with men who aren’t interested in a commitment.

What’s wrong with me? I want so much to be married with kids, but none of my relationships last.

