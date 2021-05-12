Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: My Daughter Doesn’t Want To Get Baptized In Public

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

We have three kids and our oldest just got baptized – praise God! Our middle daughter is terribly shy and a bit socially awkward and wants to get baptized in our pool. We are very conflicted over this, as baptism is supposed to be a public proclamation of faith where you share your testimony. I’m afraid if we insist she gets baptized at church, she won’t do it.

What do you think?

