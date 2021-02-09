Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: My Daughter Wants To Know If Her Nana Is In Heaven

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My mother-in-law passed away suddenly over the weekend. Although she raised my husband in the church, she had become very angry and bitter the last two decades and had very little interest in Christianity. My daughter is twelve and very sensitive. I know she is going to ask me if her Nana is in heaven and I don’t know what to tell her.

I do know that I don’t want to lie.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

