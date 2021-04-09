Daily Dilemma: My Daughter’s Boyfriend Is A Hoarder

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My 38-year-old daughter has never been married and is dating a man she seems to really like. I have big concerns. To put it bluntly, he’s a hoarder. He had us over to grill in the backyard and when I went inside, I was appalled at his living conditions. I know how much my daughter wants to be married, but I don’t want her living like this. Hoarding is a mental illness, isn’t it?

I was hoping Big Joe and your other listeners might have some advice.

