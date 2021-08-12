Daily Dilemma: My Daughter’s Boyfriend Is My Ex-Boyfriend’s Son

Dear Rebecca and Jay,

I’ll try to keep it short. My grown daughter has been seriously dating someone for nine months. We finally met him, and he is the son of my long-term college boyfriend. I almost married him. I have no idea how to handle this. The relationship was toxic, and I needed counseling to move on.

What do I do? I can’t say anything to my daughter, and I don’t want to talk to my husband about it.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.