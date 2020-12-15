Daily Dilemma: My Daughter’s In-Laws Are Sabotaging Us

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

Three years ago, our daughter had twins after eight years of infertility. Because she and her husband live in Idaho, we only get to see our only granddaughters a couple of times a year. My daughter and son-in-law live a block away from my son-in-law’s parents. Every time we visit, they come over unannounced and stay for hours. It infuriates me – the twins run immediately to them because they know them better and then I don’t get to spend the time with them.

How can we handle this without seeming petty? I don’t want to put my daughter in a bad position.

