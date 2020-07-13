Daily Dilemma: My Daughter’s Mother-In-Law Is Too Controlling

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My daughter is pregnant with our first grandchild and we are over-the-moon excited. My dilemma concerns my daughter’s mother-in-law. She is a very controlling person. She has to have things her way and will not compromise.

She and I got into it recently at a family event and it got ugly. I do not know how to move forward. I want to get along, but she has to meet me halfway.

What would you suggest?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to share and discuss on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, write: Daily Dilemma.