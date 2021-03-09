Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: My Diabetic Relative Keeps Checking Their Blood At The Dinner Table

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I have a relative who has diabetes and must take insulin shots after every meal. He makes quite a production of it, testing blood sugar level, preparing the injection and injecting himself at the table — all in front of family members and friends and in restaurants. I can handle it, but several others cannot. The sight of blood and injections ruins the enjoyment of the meals for those with queasy stomachs. This person is extremely sensitive, and his feelings would be crushed if he knew he was offending people.

How would you handle this?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

X