Daily Dilemma: My Dilemma Is Myself

Dear Jeff & Rebecca,

I’m embarrassed to ask you for help, so please don’t say my name. My dilemma is myself. I am a terrible over-sharer and it gets me in trouble. I talk about my junk way to early and give way too many details. I also can’t stop talking about other people behind their backs. When I tell a story I give unnecessary information, oftentimes betraying a trust. I even lost a job a few years ago over this, but I can’t seem to stop.

Any advice?

