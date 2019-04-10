Daily Dilemma: My Divorce Is Extra Messy & I Don’t Know What To Do

Dear Jeff & Rebecca,

My wife and I have been divorced for just over two years—no need to go into why. We share custody, which means our children are back and forth between our houses equally. Both of my children say they want to live permanently with me, although they won’t give a concrete reason why. When it’s time to go back to their mother’s they become extremely anxious. I have no idea how to handle this. Can any of your listeners help?

What do you think?

If you have a situation that you’d like us to come alongside you to talk about on the air, email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, write: Daily Dilemma.

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!