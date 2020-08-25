Daily Dilemma: My Ex-Husband Is Leading Our Kids Away From The Faith

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My ex-husband and I divorced six years ago and have always co-parented our children peacefully, even when I got remarried. He recently converted to another religion and has been taking our kids to their place of worship and actively teaching them that Christianity is false. The kids love their dad and don’t know who to believe.

What should I do?

