Daily Dilemma: My Ex-Husband Is Leading Our Kids Away From The Faith

My ex-husband and I divorced six years ago and have always co-parented our children peacefully, even when I got remarried. He recently converted to another religion and has been taking our kids to their place of worship and actively teaching them that Christianity is false. The kids love their dad and don’t know who to believe.

What should I do?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.Daily

