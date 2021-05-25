Daily Dilemma: My Ex-Husband Won’t Pay Back Our Son

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

I went through a terrible divorce eight years ago, but have done my best to maintain a civil relationship with my ex for the sake of our son. It’s been tough, as my ex has never paid a dime in child support.

Here is my dilemma. My son has saved up for over a year to buy an expensive pair of sneakers. He loaned that money to his dad–my ex. It was about $130. That was over two months ago. Every time I ask my ex to pay it back he makes excuses.

How in the world do I handle this? My son is devastated and furious.

