Daily Dilemma: My Ex-Husband’s New Wife Means Well But Is Making My Life Miserable

My ex-husband and I divorced amicably three years ago, and he has since remarried. His new wife and I get along as well as can be expected. She is a good step-mom to my six-year-old son which, ironically, is the problem. Whenever my son spends the weekend at their house, she floods her social media page with pictures, and calls him “her son.” I do believe that she means well, but he is not her son, and every time I see her posts it cuts me to the core. I have no idea what to do about this if anything, and I’d love to hear your listener’s thoughts.

What do you think?

