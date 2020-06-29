Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: My Family Doesn’t Want To Meet The Man I’m Dating

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I have been divorced for more than a year and recently started dating a very nice man named Brian. My eldest daughter and her children live with me and my daughter doesn’t want “strange men” around her kids, which I understand. Because of this, Brian and I never spend time at my house. It hurts because I have allowed the father of her children to live with us, yet I can’t have someone I care about visiting me at the home I work hard to pay for.

How do I handle this? I don’t want to go into detail, but I want my grandchildren under my roof.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to share and discuss on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, write: Daily Dilemma.

X