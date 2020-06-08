Daily Dilemma: My Family Hasn’t Treated My Child Fairly

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I come from a big family, and over the last twenty years, my husband and I have gone to nearly a dozen graduation ceremonies and sent monetary gifts.

We have homeschooled our children and this year our oldest graduated. We had a party and none of our family came into town and only our parents have sent gifts.

We don’t want to seem greedy, but we are so hurt. How should we handle this?

