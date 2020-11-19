Daily Dilemma: My Father-In-Law Won’t Let Me Grill

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I am a thirty-six-year-old woman who loves to entertain. I am also an excellent chef–having gone to school for it. But when I invite my boyfriend’s family over, his father, without fail, will intercept me on my way to the grill, take the tongs from my hands, and insists on grilling. He has even told me it’s a man’s job. My boyfriend knows how I feel and shrugs it off. This drives me crazy! His father literally ruins the meal.

What should I do? My boyfriend thinks I should just let it go and I want to spend the rest of my life with him.

