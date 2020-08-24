Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: My Father Who Left Me Wants Me To Do A Bible Study With Him

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My father left my mother when I was two and I have never had a positive experience with him. He never paid child support and the only time he has reached out to me as an adult is to ask for money. He recently reached out on Facebook and asked me to do a Bible study with him. Even the thought of being in the same room triggers me, but I want to do the right thing.

What should I do?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

