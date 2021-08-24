Daily Dilemma: My Fiancé Keeps Enabling His Adult Daughter

Dear Doug & Rebecca,

I am getting married in March and this is a second marriage for both of us. My fiancé’s daughter is always going to her dad to bail her out. She has a good job and drives a very expensive car. I am certain she is taking advantage of my soon-to-be husband. This scares me, because I want to retire comfortably in 10 or 15 years.

How would you handle this?

