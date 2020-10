Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I recently got engaged to a man that I have been dating for a year. I met him through church and he is wonderful. Here’s the thing. He has asked me to sign a prenup and this has crushed me. I know he is wealthy, but that is not why I am marrying him.

Should I sign it?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.Daily