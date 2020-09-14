Daily Dilemma: My Fiance Wants To Lose Weight Before Our Wedding

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

My fiance wants to lose weight before our wedding. Neither of us is a good cook so we always eat out. I heard that when you want to lose weight you should order off the kids’ menu because the portions are smaller. My brother says if I tell her that she’ll leave me because my suggestion is insulting. My best friend thinks it’s a great idea. Is my idea insulting or great?

PS: My fiance hasn’t asked for my advice.

