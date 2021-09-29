Daily Dilemma: My Friend Can’t Take A Compliment

Dear Doug & Rebecca,

I’ve noticed that a friend of mine just can’t take a compliment. She always responds by changing the subject, deflecting it some other way, or simply remaining silent. For the record, I’ve noticed she does the same thing with others, whether other friends or strangers. She just can’t say “Thank you,” and I find it rude.

Should I bring this up to her? I’m sure others are bothered by this too.

