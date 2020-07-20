Daily Dilemma: My Friend & Co-Worker Keeps Borrowing My Car

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

A co-worker and I started carpooling to work about a year ago. About 3 months ago, her car broke down and the repairs were so much, that she had to sell the car.

My dilemma? I now drive us every day, AND now she is comfortable asking to borrow my car to run errands during lunch. She has offered to help SOME with gas money, but there is more to wear and tear of a car, and it limits what I can do for lunch. She is a dear friend, and I want to help but this has gone on too long.

Any suggestions?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to share and discuss on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, write: Daily Dilemma.