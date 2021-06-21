Daily Dilemma: My Friend (Employee) Is Slacking On The Job

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

A close friend and I have worked together for almost seven years. In fact, he got me the job. I have been promoted to department head, which was unexpected. Now my friend is always late and cutting corners. This puts me in a tough position because our wives are good friends, too. I don’t know how to handle this in a way that will keep our family’s friendship intact. I’m not a big fan of confrontation.

What should I do?

