Daily Dilemma: My Friend Grosses Me Out When We Eat

Dear Doug & Rebecca,

I have a good friend that I go to lunch with once a month. Every time, half-way through lunch, she profusely blows her nose. This is a sickening habit to me. When we were at lunch last week, I came really close to leaving the table – and the restaurant.

How do I let her know how rude and disturbing this is to me? Is Big Joe available to meet us for lunch?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.