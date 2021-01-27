Daily Dilemma: My Friend Has A Problem With Correcting People

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

A friend of mine recently told me that I have a habit of correcting people when they use improper grammar or bad manners. She said this after I told her to put her napkin on her lap. She was offended, which I don’t understand. If someone doesn’t tell people when they use bad grammar or manners, how will they learn? I don’t want to be rude; I just want to help.

What do you think?

