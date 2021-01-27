Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: My Friend Has A Problem With Correcting People

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

A friend of mine recently told me that I have a habit of correcting people when they use improper grammar or bad manners. She said this after I told her to put her napkin on her lap. She was offended, which I don’t understand. If someone doesn’t tell people when they use bad grammar or manners, how will they learn? I don’t want to be rude; I just want to help.

What do you think?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

