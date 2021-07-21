Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: My Friend Has A Problem With Lying

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

I have noticed something about one of my friends. She is always exaggerating stories or blurring the details. For instance, we were at a party together for the fourth of July and when someone asked her about her son’s baseball tournament she said he got two homeruns. Our sons play on the same team. He got one hit and struck out the other time.

I know this seems silly, but it makes me crazy. What should I do? I don’t want to embarrass her.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

