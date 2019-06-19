Daily Dilemma: My Friend Is Getting Married For The Fourth Time

Dear Jeff & Rebecca,

I’m really struggling with something. A friend of mine is getting married for the fourth time. Her track record with relationships is not great, obviously. Here’s my dilemma. She wants me to be her matron of honor (this will be the second time) and throw her a shower and a bachelorette party. Financially, she and her fiance are very well off. My husband and I have two kids in college and can’t really afford much, but the primary issue here is that I don’t think this is appropriate for a 4th wedding.

What do you think?

