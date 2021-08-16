The Morning Show

Daily Dilemma: My Friend Is Lying To A Food Bank

By August 16, 2021 No Comments

Dear Rebecca and Jay,

My friend lost her job last March with COVID and started receiving food from a food bank. Three months ago, she got a job that pays better than her previous one. But she is still going to food banks using old documentation that says she is unemployed.

I know so many people who need that food – what should I do? I feel like she is stealing because she doesn’t want to buy her own groceries.

