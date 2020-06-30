Daily Dilemma: My Friend Is Toxic When It Comes To My Weight

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I went on a girls’ trip back in January to Mexico. We stayed at a beach house and one of my closest friends made an off-hand comment about my weight. We are both overweight, although I am the bigger of the two of us, and she told our other friends that she takes me places because it makes her look skinnier.

I’ve known her half my life and I know if I say something it’ll mean weeks of the silent treatment, but I can’t get over this. Is there a way to confront her that will keep our friendship intact?

