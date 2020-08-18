Daily Dilemma: My Friend Stole My Baby’s Name

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My closest friend and I got pregnant two months apart – we even had our baby showers together.

She and her husband knew that we were naming our baby after my grandmother and that we’d been planning on it for years. Well, they just had their daughter and they stole our name. I have no words to describe how betrayed I feel. They don’t think they did anything wrong.

Am I crazy for being so upset? I don’t know if we can friends anymore.

