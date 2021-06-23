Daily Dilemma: My Friend’s Kid Is Driving Me Crazy

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

I had a big medical issue last year and my neighbor stepped up to help me in an incredible way. She truly went above and beyond and we became dear friends. Here’s my dilemma. When she comes over with her four year old son, she lets him run around like crazy. He even climbed on my TV and she said nothing. I feel like I owe her and I don’t want to put a strain on our friendship, but I’m worried for his safety.

What should I do?

