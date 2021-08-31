Daily Dilemma: My Future Daughter-In-Law Doesn’t Like Me

Dear Doug & Rebecca,

I have always been so close to my son. He got engaged in the Spring to a girl that doesn’t like me. She scarcely makes eye contact with me, but is warm and engaging to everyone else. Now she and her mother are edging me out of all of the wedding planning. Her mother even told me she will pay for the rehearsal dinner.

My son says I’m making a big deal out of nothing. What should I do?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.