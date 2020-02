Dear Don and Rebecca,

We are expecting our first child and my best friend is throwing us a baby shower. My grandmother took the liberty of inviting a cousin that my husband and I have intentionally distanced ourselves from. She brings drama everywhere she goes and always has to be at the center of attention.

We really don’t want her there. What should we do?

