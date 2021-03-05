Daily Dilemma: My High School Bully Is In My Small Group

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My husband and I go to a very large church and joined a small group a while ago. One of the members is a woman who was really awful to me in High School. She is very sweet now, but has never addressed how she treated me. I thought I would be able to let it go–it’s been over 20 years–but I’m actually starting to think about it more and more. I want to leave the small group but my husband loves it. It took me a long time to get him to join one and I don’t want to rock the boat.

What should I do?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.